Simple recipe for preparing ash gourd juice

Ingredients:
– 1 small to medium-sized ash gourd (also known as winter melon or white pumpkin)
– Sugar or honey (optional, to taste)
– Water
Instructions:
1. Preparation: Wash the ash gourd thoroughly under running water. Peel the outer skin using a peeler or knife. Cut the ash gourd into cubes, removing any seeds if present.
2. Blending: Put the ash gourd cubes into a blender. Add a small amount of water (about 1/2 to 1 cup depending on how thick you want the juice). Blend until smooth.
3. Straining: Pour the blended ash gourd mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to strain out the pulp. Press down with a spoon to extract all the juice.
4. Sweetening (optional): Taste the juice and add sugar or honey if desired. Stir well until the sweetener dissolves completely.
5. Serving: Pour the ash gourd juice into glasses and serve chilled. Optionally, you can add a few ice cubes for extra refreshment.
Notes:
– Ash gourd juice is often consumed as a health drink due to its cooling properties and potential health benefits.
– You can adjust the sweetness and consistency of the juice according to your preference.
– Some people also add a pinch of black salt or roasted cumin powder for added flavor.
Enjoy your homemade ash gourd juice!
