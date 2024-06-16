Simple recipe for preparing ash gourd juice

Ingredients:

– 1 small to medium-sized ash gourd (also known as winter melon or white pumpkin)

– Sugar or honey (optional, to taste)

– Water

Instructions:

1. Preparation: Wash the ash gourd thoroughly under running water. Peel the outer skin using a peeler or knife. Cut the ash gourd into cubes, removing any seeds if present.

2. Blending: Put the ash gourd cubes into a blender. Add a small amount of water (about 1/2 to 1 cup depending on how thick you want the juice). Blend until smooth.

3. Straining: Pour the blended ash gourd mixture through a fine sieve or cheesecloth to strain out the pulp. Press down with a spoon to extract all the juice.

4. Sweetening (optional): Taste the juice and add sugar or honey if desired. Stir well until the sweetener dissolves completely.

5. Serving: Pour the ash gourd juice into glasses and serve chilled. Optionally, you can add a few ice cubes for extra refreshment.

Notes:

– Ash gourd juice is often consumed as a health drink due to its cooling properties and potential health benefits.

– You can adjust the sweetness and consistency of the juice according to your preference.

– Some people also add a pinch of black salt or roasted cumin powder for added flavor.

Enjoy your homemade ash gourd juice!