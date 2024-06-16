State government hikes fuel prices by Rs 3 per litre

Bangalore: Karnataka state government has hiked fuel prices. The state government announced an increase in tax on petrol and diesel.

According to a state government notification, the Karnataka Sales Tax (KST) has been increased from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent on petrol and from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent on diesel. Consequently, the prices of petrol have increased by Rs 3, and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 3.02.

The price of petrol will increase to Rs 102.85 per litre, while diesel will rise to Rs 88.93 per litre. In Bengaluru, petrol was selling at Rs 99.84 per litre, while diesel was at Rs 85.93 per litre.