These Lifestyle Habits  Can Affect Your Hormones

Hormonal imbalances are becoming common in women these days. These hormonal imbalances can lead to several issues, including irregular menstrual cycles, hair loss, acne problems, compromised bone health and fertility challenges. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has revealed that certain lifestyle habits that can worsen these hormonal irregularities.

Habits that can contribute to hormonal imbalance:

1. Skipping breakfast: Skipping breakfast can disrupt your hormonal balance. Begin your day with a nutritious breakfast to stabilise your hormones.

2. Excessive exercise: Engaging in excessive exercise can trigger hormone imbalance. Doing intense workouts, such as running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT), throughout their entire menstrual cycle may inadvertently disturb their hormonal equilibrium.

3. Inadequate sleep: Failing to get the recommended 6 to 7 hours of sleep each night can negatively affect your hormones. Prioritizing quality sleep is essential for hormonal harmony.

Also Read: How to deal with dumpers remorse in relationships

4. Excessive screen time: Scrolling through your phone before bedtime and immediately upon waking can negatively impact your sleep quality and disrupt your hormonal cycles.

5. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals: Everyday items like plastic water bottles and cosmetics in aluminium cans may contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These substances can interfere with your hormonal system.