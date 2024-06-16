Woman alleges Kerala Police protecting colleague in WhatsApp harassment case

A woman has accused senior police officials of shielding Assistant Commandant Nishore Sudhindran from Peroorkada Police Camp, who allegedly sent her explicit messages and images via WhatsApp. She claims she faced pressure to withdraw her complaint and asserts that despite reporting the incident to higher-ranking police officers in writing, justice has not been forthcoming.

According to the woman, Assistant Commandant Nishore Sudhindran allegedly sent her inappropriate messages and a video shortly after they connected on social media. In response, Sudhindran has countered that the woman is attempting to blackmail him for money.

The complainant stated that the initial contact occurred when she received a message from Sudhindran’s Facebook account on March 14. After exchanging details, she alleges Sudhindran proceeded to send sexual messages and images via WhatsApp. She first filed a complaint with the ADGP in charge of law and order and was later directed to submit a statement at the Chevayur police station by the city police commissioner’s office. Despite this, she claims there were delays in processing the case, and she was advised not to discuss it with the media. Meanwhile, Sudhindran has secured anticipatory bail from the High Court, with the investigation now under Assistant Commissioner V Suresh of the Kozhikode District Crime Branch.