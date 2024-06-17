4 killed, several injured as goods train collides with passenger train: Video

Kolkata: At least 4 people were killed and several passengers have suffered injuries after an express train collided with a goods train in Darjeeling district of West Bengal this morning. Train no. 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata collided with the goods train near Rangapani close to New Jalpaiguri station.

The goods train hit Kanchanjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station.Two coaches of the Kanchanjungha Express have been derailed in the crash. More details about the accident are awaited.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said doctors and disaster response teams have been rushed to the spot. ‘Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated,’ she posted on X.