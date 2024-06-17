6 killed, 30 missing in landslide due to heavy rain

Quito: At least 6 people lost their lives and 30 others are still missing in a deadly ladslide caused by heavy rain in Ecuador. 19 people were injured in the landslide.

According to the Ecuadorean Secretariat for Risk Management, the large-magnitude’ landslide occurred in the center of the country in the city of Banos de Agua Santa.

The heavy rainstorm, caused by a low-pressure system, swept across parts of Central and South America on Sunday. In response, multiple countries in the region have issued warnings about the increased risk of landslides, rock falls, and flooding, the Reuters report added.

In El Salvador, the country’s civil protection agency declared a red alert due to heavy rains throughout the small nation, while in neighboring Guatemala several airlines diverted flights, according to the Guatemalan ministry of communications, infrastructure and housing.