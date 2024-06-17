Archery: India’s Bhajan Kaur wins gold, bags Olympic quota in women’s individual recurve

Antalya: In Archery, Bhajan Kaur has secured India’s first women’s individual recurve archery quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics. She won gold at the final world qualifying tournament in Antalya, Turkey. She is the second Indian archer to secure a spot at the Paris Games, following Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men’s event.

Individual quotas are awarded to the top eight nations, with each country receiving one quota per gender. India has now secured individual quotas in both the men’s and women’s categories. Dhiraj Bommadevara had previously secured the men’s individual quota during the Asian qualifying leg, and Bhajan Kaur has now secured the women’s individual quota at the final world qualifying tournament.