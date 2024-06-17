Bajaj launches updated version of Pulsar bikes: Details

Mumbai: The leading two-wheeler maker Bajaj has updated its Pulsar range. The brand launched latest models of Pulsar N160, Pulsar 125, 150, and 220F models.

The company has released Pulsar N160 at the starting price of Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pulsar 125 can be purchased at Rs 92,883, while 150, and 220F flaunt the price tag of Rs 1.13 lakh and Rs 1.41 lakh (all ex-showroom).Interested customers can visit the showroom and purchase the vehicles.

The Pulsar N160 comes with some advanced features. It has been treated with turn-by-turn navigation, an improved headlight setup, and has Bluetooth-enabled instrument console. It helps the rider monitor important details such as speed, RPM, fuel capacity, gear positioning, and information about calls and messages.

Also Read: BMW unveils 5 Series LWB, India launch date announced

At the suspension front, N160 is equipped with champagne gold finished 33 mm USD. Apart from this, it has also received dual-channel ABS with three settings: Rain, Road and Off-road. The bike uses a 164.82cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The unit generates a maximum power of 16 BHP @ 8,750 rpm.

The Pulsar 125 and 150 now get a new fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charger, new styling graphics, charger improved seating arrangement, and headlight units. However, these are now standard on the 220F.