BMW unveils 5 Series LWB, India launch date announced

Mumbai: The BMW 5 Series LWB has been unveiled. The German car maker also announced the India launch date of sedan. The car will be launched in India on July 24, 2024. This is the third long-wheelbase sedan in BMW’s Indian lineup after the 3 Series Gran Limousine and the 7 Series.

The new 5 Series LWB is the largest in its class at 5,175mm long, 1,900mm wide, and 1,520mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,105mm. It has a sporty Y-spoke 18-inch wheels, though 19-inch wheels are optional. The M Sport variant features sporty trim inserts, a larger backlit grille, and light gold brushed metallic accents.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

The 5 Series LWB comes with a dual curved screen layout comprising a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The interior features a vegan-upholstered design, open-pore wood, and metal speaker grilles. While it includes front-seat ventilation, matrix LED headlamps, and an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins sound system. The feature list includes the usual luxuries such as multi-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, USB-C charging ports, wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats with power function.