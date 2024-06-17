Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined marginally in Kerala on Monday, June 17, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53040, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6630, down by Rs 20. On Saturday, gold price gained by Rs 480 to Rs 53,200 per 8 gram. On Sunday, gold price remained firm.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7366.3 per gram down by Rs.503. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6747.5 per gram down by Rs.461. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.96%, whereas in the last month it has been 2.21%. The cost of silver is Rs.88100.0 per kg up by Rs.90 per kg.

.Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors turn buyers of Indian equities in June

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed today for trading on account of Eid Al Adha. Gold futures settled in the previous session at Rs.71955 per 10 gram down by 0.014%. Silver futures ended at Rs.89155 per kg up by 0.073%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was trading at $2,324.03 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 1.2% to $2,326.90. Price of spot silver fell 2.4% to $29.00 per ounce, platinum was down 1.6% at $948.45 and palladium lost 2.5% to $883.52.