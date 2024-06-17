Eid Al Adha 2024: Bahrain’s king pardons 545 prisoners

Manama: His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain issued a royal decree granting a special pardon for 545 prisoners. These prisoners were convicted in various cases after serving part of their sentences. The royal pardon was issued on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The royal pardon embodies the King’s commitment to offer the opportunity for positive re-integration of those pardoned into society, in line with the comprehensive development process that has driven the progress and prosperity of the kingdom.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.