Eid Al Adha 2024: Oman Ruler issues special royal pardon

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Ruler of Oman issued a special royal pardon for 169 prisoners. The special pardon was issued on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

‘His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, issued his special royal pardon to a group of prison inmates convicted of various violations,’ said Royal Oman Police in an announcement.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Muslims slaughter livestock — usually, a goat, sheep, cow or camel — to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. The festival celebrates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son based on Allah’s command. Before the sacrifice happened, Allah provided him with a ram that the prophet then slaughtered.

Eid Al-Adha also marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the fifth pillar of Islam, where Muslims perform rituals commemorating events in the lives of Ibrahim and his family.