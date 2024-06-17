Flydubai announces flights to 7 new destinations: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has launched its seasonal summer network. The air carrier will operate flights to 7 islands. Passengers can also enjoy special holiday packages with return flights and hotel stays for travel until July 15 from Holidays by flydubai.

The flydubai summer island destinations include seasonal flights to Corfu, Mykonos and Olbia. Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.

Also Read: Know how to find your lost phone that’s on silent mode

Schedule:

Destination Country Frequency

Corfu (starting from June 15) Greece 2 weekly flights

Langkawi Malaysia Daily flights

Male’ The Maldives 2 daily flights

Mykonos (starting from June 14) Greece 4 weekly flights

Olbia (starting from June 15) Italy 2 weekly flights

Santorini Greece 1 weekly flight

Zanzibar Tanzania Daily flights