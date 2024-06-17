Flydubai announces flights to 7 new destinations: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has launched its seasonal summer network. The air carrier will operate flights to 7 islands. Passengers can also enjoy special holiday packages with return flights and hotel stays for travel until July 15 from Holidays by flydubai.
The flydubai summer island destinations include seasonal flights to Corfu, Mykonos and Olbia. Holidays by flydubai provides a one-stop-shop where customers can choose from a variety of specially curated holiday packages, including flights and hotels with the option to add on excursions, car rentals and much more.
Schedule:
Destination Country Frequency
Corfu (starting from June 15) Greece 2 weekly flights
Langkawi Malaysia Daily flights
Male’ The Maldives 2 daily flights
Mykonos (starting from June 14) Greece 4 weekly flights
Olbia (starting from June 15) Italy 2 weekly flights
Santorini Greece 1 weekly flight
Zanzibar Tanzania Daily flights
