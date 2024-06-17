Honor launches Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro and Honor 200 Lite: Price, Availability

Mumbai: Honor 200 series was launched globally. The Honor 200 and the Honor 200 Pro were unveiled in China in May this year. In select global markets, the lineup also includes an Honor 200 Lite.

The base Honor 200 starts in the UK at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53,500) for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the Honor 200 Pro is listed at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 512GB variant. Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Lite is priced at GBP 279.99 (roughly Rs. 29,900) for the sole 8GB + 256GB options.

The base Honor 200 is offered in Black, Emerald Green, and Moonlight White shades, while the Pro version comes in Black, Moonlight White, and Ocean Cyan colourways. The Honor 200 Lite is available in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options.

The Honor 200 and the Pro variant come with 6.7-inch and 6.78-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED curved displays, respectively. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro version gets a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Both handsets ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

Both Honor 200 and 200 Pro carry 50-megapixel primary sensors alongside 12-megapixel sensors with ultra-wide angle lenses and 50-megapixel telephoto shooters at the back. The phones get 50-megapixel selfie sensors. They are backed by 5,200mAh batteries with support for 100W wired SuperCharge.

The Honor 200 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Like other handsets in the lineup, the Lite version also runs Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box.

The Honor 200 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera.The Honor 200 Lite is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired SuperCharge support. The dual nano SIM handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity.