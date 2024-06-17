Honor launches new clamshell foldable smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor launched its first clamshell foldable smartphone named ‘Honor Magic V Flip’in China. The Honor Magic V Flip is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) for the 12GB of RAM + 256GB of storage version. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), while the 12GB + 1TB variant costs you 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000). It is offered in Camellia White, Champagne Pink and Iris Black shades.

Honor is also selling a premium version Magic V Flip Haute Couture Edition priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 16GB+1TB variant with customisation options. It comes bundled with mini bags customised gift boxes and Zhou Yangjie’s gold-stamped signature. The brand has not yet announced the availability of the new device outside China.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Magic V Flip runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. It features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080×2,520 pixels) LTPO OLED internal display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. The Dolby Vision-certified display offers 3840Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming. The 4-inch LTPO OLED (1,200×1,092 pixels) cover screen is the standout feature of the new device and it supports over 40 applications. The external screen has a camera design in the lower left corner.

The Honor Magic V Flip is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM — the same chipset powers Samsung’s 2022 model Galaxy Z Flip 4. The new device has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.9 aperture and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 selfie camera for selfies and video chats.

Honor Magic V Flip is available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage variants. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, OTG and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with dual speakers and three microphones.

Sensors on board include an accelerometer, compass, gyro sensor, gravity sensor and proximity light sensor. The phone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Honor has provided a 4,800mAh battery on the Honor Magic V Flip that supports 66W fast charging. The battery is also said to be able to charge from zero to 100 percent in just 42 minutes.