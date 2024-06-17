How to avoid ‘Tinselling’ in a relationship

Tinselling is the practice of embellishing or glamorizing a relationship to create a perfect facade. This term was coined by relationship expert and founder of Wingman, Tina Wilson.

According to Wilson, ‘tinselling’ refers to the way couples often try to bury their true feelings during the festive season, much like the metallic decoration covers up any gaps or rough patches of the Christmas tree.

‘They (couples) choose to maintain a facade of harmony and togetherness, all while overlooking unresolved problems in the relationship,’ she said.

As per Tina, this is a deliberate decision made by couples to put off their relationship woes until the festivities are over.

‘Warning signs of being in a tinselling relationship are noticing their partner being overly full of the Christmas spirit, presents and joy galore…but if you want to talk about anything serious, they will always say let’s talk after Christmas or push it off,’ Tina Wilson said.

As per experts, this false bliss that results from this surface-level contentment can undermine partner trust. If ‘tinselling’ turns into a habit, it creates a standard for averting confrontation and repressing feelings. This may obstruct constructive dialogue and cause the couple to become dissatisfied over time.