Indian financial markets to remain closed today: Details

Mumbai: Indian financial markets — the capital as well as the money markets — will remain closed today for Eid al-Adha . Trading in the equity, derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and currency derivative segments on bourses BSE and NSE, along with the forex market, will resume tomorrow, June 18.

Commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts segments will be closed during the morning trading session, but trading will resume in the evening from 5 pm to 11:30/11:55 pm.

There is only one stock market holiday in June 2024 and the next trading holiday will now be on July 17 for Muharram. There are a total of 15 holidays in the calendar year 2024. The remaining trading holidays for this year are on July 17 for Muharram, August 15 for Independence Day, October 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, November 1 for Diwali, November 15 for Gurunanak Jayanti, and December 25 for Christmas.

During the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 182 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 76,992. The NSE Nifty index touched an all-time high of 23,490 before closing 67 points or 0.29 per cent up at 23,466.