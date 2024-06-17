Know how to find your lost phone that’s on silent mode

Both Android and iOS have a feature that allows users to locate their phones even when they are in silent mode.

Steps to Find a Lost Android Phone on Silent Mode:

To locate your lost Android phone on silent mode, you need to have enabled Find My Device on your phone, which is usually turned on by default if you are logged in to your Google account on the phone.

Step 1: Go to Google Device Manager by visiting android.com/devicemanager on your phone, laptop, or computer through a browser like Chrome.

Step 2: You will see all your devices listed on the website. Tap on the lost Android phone.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Play sound’ to make your phone ring and locate it.

Steps to Find a Lost iPhone on Silent Mode:

If you’re an iPhone user, you can use another Apple device to locate your lost iPhone, iPad, or Mac, even if it’s in silent mode. If you don’t have another Apple device, you can still use a web browser to track your lost iPhone. Here are the steps:

Also Read: Market valuation of 5 of top-10 firms climbs Rs 85,582 crore

To use this feature, you need to have enabled the Find My iPhone feature on your iPhone. You can do that by going to Settings > Your Name > Find My > and enable all settings, including Find My Network and Send Last Location for better traceability.

Step 1: Open the Find My app on your iPhone or any other Apple device. Alternatively, you can go to iCloud.com and select Find My iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on ‘Devices.’

Step 3: You will see all the available devices. Tap on the lost iPhone.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Play Sound’ and your iPhone will emit a recurring sound even if it’s on silent or vibrate mode.