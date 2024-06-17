Market valuation of 5 of top-10 firms climbs Rs 85,582 crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalization (m-cap) of 5 of the top-10 most valued firms collectively gained Rs 85,582.21 crore last week. During the period, the BSE Sensex rose by 299.41 points or 0.39 per cent, reaching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Top gainers were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and LIC. Top losers were Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. These five companies together witnessed a decrease of Rs 84,704.81 crore in their market capitalization.

LIC saw the largest increase, with its valuation rising by Rs 46,425.48 crore to reach Rs 6,74,877.25 crore. HDFC Bank’s market capitalization surged by Rs 18,639.61 crore to Rs 12,14,965.13 crore. Reliance Industries added Rs 10,216.41 crore to its valuation, reaching Rs 19,98,957.88 crore.

State Bank of India’s market cap rose by Rs 9,192.35 crore to Rs 7,49,845.89 crore, while Bharti Airtel gained Rs 1,108.36 crore, ending at Rs 8,11,524.37 crore.

However, Hindustan Unilever’s valuation decreased by Rs 22,885.02 crore to Rs 5,82,522.41 crore.TCS saw a decline of Rs 22,052.24 crore in its market cap, settling at Rs 13,86,433.05 crore, and Infosys lost Rs 18,600.5 crore, bringing its valuation down to Rs 6,18,030.37 crore.

ICICI Bank’s market cap declined by Rs 11,179.27 crore to Rs 7,77,795.90 crore, and ITC’s valuation decreased by Rs 9,987.78 crore, reaching Rs 5,38,216.34 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm among the top-10 companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.