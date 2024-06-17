UAE authority increases inter-city bus services

Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority of Sharjah (SRTA) has increased the number of inter-city buses during the Eid Al Adha holidays. SRTA will deploy 121 buses and will carry out 4,800 journeys during the Eid break from Saturday, June 15 to to Monday, June 18.

The service will start form 3.45am and will run until 12.30am with the frequency of 10 minutes during peak time. Meanwhile, route No.203, which serves Sharjah-Oman, will see the first bus depart at 6.30am and the second at 4.30pm.

Public sector employees in Sharjah enjoy a 5-day holiday, courtesy of their 4-day workweek.