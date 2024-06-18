15 More Stranded tourists rescued from Lachung, Sikkim

On Tuesday, fifteen more tourists stranded due to landslides in Sikkim’s Mangan district, including the Lachung region, were evacuated by the combined efforts of the district administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local volunteers. They are being moved to safer locations, with more evacuations expected as the day progresses. This follows the rescue of sixty-four tourists from Lachung to Mangan town on Monday, with the use of log bridges over landslides to facilitate movement.

The continuous heavy rains since June 12 have caused widespread destruction in Mangan, leading to multiple landslides and cutting off most parts of the district. Around 1,200 tourists have been stranded in Lachung town due to blocked roads. The landslides have also resulted in six fatalities and significant damage to property, disrupting power, food supplies, and mobile networks in several areas. The collapse of the newly constructed suspension bridge at Sanklang further exacerbated the situation by severing the main connection to North Sikkim and Dzongu.

In response, the BRO has launched extensive restoration efforts, deploying significant manpower and machinery to re-establish connectivity to North Sikkim. The 758 BRTF under Project Swastik has been commended for their swift and efficient action in restoring vital connections and rescuing stranded tourists, demonstrating resilience and dedication in the face of severe weather conditions and heavy rainfall.