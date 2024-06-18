Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ new release date announced

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated film “Pushpa 2: The Rule” is set to be released worldwide on December 6, 2024, as announced by the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel follows the massive success of “Pushpa 1: The Rise,” which became a blockbuster after its release in December 2021. Originally scheduled for August 15, the release was postponed to ensure a high-quality cinematic experience. The studio expressed their commitment to delivering an exceptional film, emphasizing that the delay was necessary due to the remaining shoot and post-production work.

In a statement posted on X, Mythri Movie Makers explained that the decision to postpone was made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders involved. The studio highlighted the overwhelming response to the teaser and two released songs, “Pushpa Pushpa” and “Sooseki,” and promised that the final product would meet the high expectations of fans. The statement also extended gratitude to audiences, partners, and the media for their unwavering support.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule,” produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, continues the story of Arjun’s character, a low-wage laborer who rises in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The sequel will further explore the conflict between Arjun’s character and Fahadh Faasil’s menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The studio assures fans that the film will provide an unforgettable experience in theaters.