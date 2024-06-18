Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price declined marginally in Kerala for second day in row. Gold price again reached below Rs 53,000 mark in the state; Yellow metal is trading at Rs 52,960, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gGold prices saw a slight decrease on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7351.9 per gram down by Rs.144 .The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6734.3 per gram down by Rs.132. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.84%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.22%.The cost of silver is Rs.88010 per kg down by Rs.90 per kg.

Also Read: Tecno launches new 5G smartphone: Details

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened 0.28% or Rs 200 higher at Rs 71,650 per 10 gram. Silver futures opened 0.37% or Rs 332 higher at Rs 89,152/kg. In the previous trading session, gold futures settled at Rs 71,499 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.07% while silver July futures settled at Rs 88,865 per kg with a gain of 0.05%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,320.60 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,335.20. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $29.47 per ounce, platinum rose 1% at $974.55 and palladium gained 0.1% to $889.69.