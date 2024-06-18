Congress Leader Urges SRK to Visit Ailing Goa School Teacher

In a heartfelt appeal, Congress Secretary Szarita Laitphlang urged Shah Rukh Khan and other former students to visit their critically ill teacher, Brother Eric D’Souza, in Goa. Posting a video message on X, Laitphlang shared her recent visit to D’Souza, who significantly influenced the lives of many students at Delhi’s St Columba’s School, including Shah Rukh Khan.

Laitphlang emphasized D’Souza’s deteriorating health and his inability to speak, asking Shah Rukh to take some time from his busy schedule to visit his former mentor. She highlighted the profound impact D’Souza had on Shah Rukh’s life, as the actor has often spoken of D’Souza’s role in shaping his youth and guiding him away from trouble.

Recalling Shah Rukh’s words from a previous interview, Laitphlang reiterated how the actor revered D’Souza, considering him a pivotal figure after his parents. She ended her appeal by urging all former students whose lives were touched by D’Souza to visit and support their ailing teacher during this critical time.