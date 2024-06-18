Darshan Thoogudeepa to be transported to Mysuru for crime scene reconstruction

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, recently arrested in connection with the murder of his 33-year-old fan Renukaswamy, is set to be taken to Mysuru for a crime scene reconstruction as part of the ongoing investigation. The aim is to gather additional evidence in the case, which has drawn significant attention.

Renukaswamy allegedly met his tragic fate after purportedly sending inappropriate messages to Darshan’s rumored partner, Pavithra Gowda, via social media. This reportedly enraged the 47-year-old actor, leading to Renukaswamy’s abduction and subsequent murder on June 8.

Authorities have made a total of 19 arrests thus far, including Darshan and Gowda, in connection with the murder. Recently, investigators visited a private club in Bengaluru, where it is alleged that Darshan and other suspects were socializing when Renukaswamy was brought into the city. The club, owned by Vinay, a friend of Darshan and also a suspect, has become a focal point of the investigation. Police believe the suspects locked Renukaswamy in a godown after bringing him to Bengaluru, then returned to the club to plan their next actions.

In another development, Bengaluru Police have summoned Kannada actor Chikkanna for questioning. Known for his comedic roles, Chikkanna was reportedly with Darshan on the night of June 8 when the crime occurred. It is believed that Chikkanna was present with Darshan before the actor proceeded to the shed where Renukaswamy was allegedly held captive and subjected to violence.