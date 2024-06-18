Drink for better digestion: Watermelon Basil Agua Fresca

Ingredients:
– 4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed
– 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves
– 1 tablespoon lime juice
– 2 tablespoons sugar (optional, adjust based on sweetness of watermelon)
– 2 cups cold water
– Ice cubes
– Basil leaves and lime slices for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare Watermelon:
– Cut the watermelon into small cubes. Make sure to remove any seeds if using a watermelon with seeds.
2. Blend Ingredients:
– In a blender, combine the watermelon cubes, fresh basil leaves, lime juice, and sugar (if using). Blend until smooth.
3. Strain the Mixture:
– Pour the blended mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a large bowl or pitcher to remove any pulp. Use a spoon to press down on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible.
4. Add Water:
– Add the cold water to the strained mixture and stir well to combine. Adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if necessary.
5. Chill:
– Refrigerate the Agua Fresca for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld and to chill the drink.
6. Serve:
– Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled Watermelon Basil Agua Fresca over the ice.
7. Garnish (Optional):
– Garnish with fresh basil leaves and lime slices for an added touch of flavor and presentation.
8. Enjoy:
– Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing and hydrating drink!
