Drink for better digestion: Watermelon Basil Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

– 4 cups seedless watermelon, cubed

– 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves

– 1 tablespoon lime juice

– 2 tablespoons sugar (optional, adjust based on sweetness of watermelon)

– 2 cups cold water

– Ice cubes

– Basil leaves and lime slices for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare Watermelon:

– Cut the watermelon into small cubes. Make sure to remove any seeds if using a watermelon with seeds.

2. Blend Ingredients:

– In a blender, combine the watermelon cubes, fresh basil leaves, lime juice, and sugar (if using). Blend until smooth.

3. Strain the Mixture:

– Pour the blended mixture through a fine mesh sieve or cheesecloth into a large bowl or pitcher to remove any pulp. Use a spoon to press down on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible.

4. Add Water:

– Add the cold water to the strained mixture and stir well to combine. Adjust the sweetness by adding more sugar if necessary.

5. Chill:

– Refrigerate the Agua Fresca for at least an hour to allow the flavors to meld and to chill the drink.

6. Serve:

– Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the chilled Watermelon Basil Agua Fresca over the ice.

7. Garnish (Optional):

– Garnish with fresh basil leaves and lime slices for an added touch of flavor and presentation.

8. Enjoy:

– Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing and hydrating drink!