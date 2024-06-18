ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule of Super 8 matches

New York: In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the eight teams that qualified for Super 8 stage have now been finalized. Bangladesh was the last team to qualify after their victory over Nepal. The Super 8 round will begin on 19th June and end on 25th.

The first group consists of India, Australia, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, while the second group consists of the USA, England, the West Indies, and South Africa.

The first Super 8 match will be played between the USA and South Africa tomorrow. India will face Afghanistan in their first match on 20th June. All the matches will be played in the West Indies.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The teams have to play three matches in the Super-8 and need two wins to reach the semi-finals. The semi-final will be a knockout. The winning team will reach the final, which will be played in Barbados on 29th June.

India, Australia, Afghanistan, the West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams to progress to the Super 8 on an unbeaten note. The USA and England, on the other hand, made it through despite their respective losses to India and Australia in the group stage.