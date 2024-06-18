Intense heatwave strikes from Ladakh to Jharkhand in northwest India

From Ladakh to Jharkhand and across northwest India, an intense heatwave gripped a vast region of the country, with Prayagraj recording a scorching 47.6 degrees Celsius and Nubra in the high Himalayas seeing temperatures reach 26.2 degrees. The weather office reported that maximum temperatures were significantly above normal in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The national capital saw temperatures soar past 45 degrees Celsius, seven degrees higher than usual, due to the absence of thunderstorms and rainfall typically caused by western disturbances.

In Uttarakhand, Dehradun experienced a maximum temperature of 43.1 degrees Celsius, which was 9.5 degrees above normal, while Una in Himachal Pradesh recorded 44 degrees, 6.7 degrees higher than average. Jammu and Kashmir saw Katra hit 40.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal, and Jammu itself reached 44.3 degrees. Daltonganj in Jharkhand recorded a sweltering 46 degrees Celsius, 9.1 degrees above normal. Severe heatwave conditions, defined by temperatures at least 6.4 degrees above normal, were prevalent in many regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan, with Bathinda and Pindara recording highs of 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Despite the ongoing heatwave, the weather office forecast no immediate change in maximum temperatures for northwest India, though a slight drop of 2 degrees Celsius was expected thereafter. However, central and eastern India would continue to endure high temperatures for the next three days with some relief anticipated later. Punjab and Haryana remained in the throes of the heatwave, with cities like Bathinda, Faridkot, and Amritsar in Punjab, and Faridabad, Sirsa, and Hisar in Haryana, recording temperatures well above normal. Rajasthan also faced intensified heat, with Ganganagar hitting 46.2 degrees Celsius and several other cities exceeding 40 degrees.