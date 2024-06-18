International Yoga Day 2024: Practice these Surya Namaskar Asanas for healthy mind and body

Doing yoga on a regular basis might help one avoid a variety of ailments. Yoga is supposed to be a full-body workout that not only strengthens your body but also helps your mind repair and function correctly.

There are several yoga asanas that may be done on a regular basis to get the most out of physical exercise. Surya Namaskar is one of these asanas. This is an asana in which one folds their hands to greet the rising sun. Let’s learn more about Surya Namaskar, its advantages, and the best ways to do it.

Begin by doing a warm-up. The warm-up helps to open up the body so that injuries do not occur when completing the activities. You may warm up by extending your arms, neck, and legs.

Surya Namaskar Methods and Perks

To get the most advantages, Surya Namaskar can be performed in a variety of ways. It may be combined with other asanas to create an excellent yoga practice.

Pranamasana

This is the most basic form of Pranamasana. To begin, stand tall with your feet close together. Fold your hands in the manner of a ‘Namaste.’ Hold the pose for at least a minute while meditating with closed eyes. This asana is thought to improve attention and help you calm your mind.

Hasta Uttanasana

Hasta UIttanasana is supposed to lengthen the arms and open up the chest. To begin the asana, stand upright in the position of Pranamasana. Then, as though you were falling behind, slowly stretch your body to the rear. Hold the position for as long as you can before returning to the centre. Repeat 8 to 10 times.

Padahastasana

Padahastasana is considered an intermediate asana for beginners. In this exercise, the participant attempts to bend forward and touch their touch while keeping their knee intact. You must maintain the posture for several minutes. While doing this asana, you will feel soreness in your thighs. It aids in digestion and strengthens the spinal neurons.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana

In this asana, you place one leg behind you and place the knee on the floor, while bringing the other leg forward to support the bent knee. Press your palms on the floor to help you balance. The asana, also known as the balanced stance, is well-known for its ability to extend the lower back.

Chaturanga Dandasana

Keep your arms and legs straight and in the same line as you exhale. After that, go into the posture to execute push-ups. Maintain this posture for a few minutes. The asana is said to strengthen the arms, shoulders, and legs.