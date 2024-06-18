International Yoga Day 2024:  Simple yoga asana for expecting mothers

Here is a simple, yet amazing yoga pose to try out.

For Relieving Belly Weight: Wide-Knee Child’s Pose

Balasana or Child Pose

Kneel on the ground, butt on heels, top of feet against the floor, big toes touching, and knees wider than hip-width apart. Slowly bring chest to the mat, allowing your body to come between legs. Extend arms overhead, touching forehead to the mat. Or lay arms alongside the body with palms facing up if that feels more comfortable.

Pose Level: 1

Contraindications and Cautions

Diarrhea

Pregnancy

Knee injury: Avoid Balasana unless you have the supervision of an experienced teacher.

Modifications and Props

If you have difficulty sitting on your heels in this pose, place a thickly folded blanket between your back thighs and calves.

Preparatory Poses

Virasana

Follow-up Poses

Balasana is a resting pose that can precede or follow any asana.

Benefits

Gently stretches the hips, thighs, and ankles

Calms the brain and helps relieve stress and fatigue

Relieves back and neck pain, when done with head and torso, supported