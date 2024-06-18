Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy: Railway Board Blames Goods Train Driver for Speed Violation

The initial investigation into the Kanchanjunga Express incident in West Bengal revealed that the goods train exceeded speed limits due to a defective automatic signaling system, causing it to collide with a stationary passenger train, the Railway Board reported on Monday. The accident, occurring between Ranipatra Railway Station (RNI) and Chattar Hat Junction (CAT) in Darjeeling, resulted in the deaths of seven passengers and two railway personnel, with 41 others injured. Despite receiving authorization to pass through red signals due to the signaling malfunction, the goods train exceeded the permissible speed, leading to the collision.

The Railway Board stated that the driver of the goods train, who died in the incident, had been issued a written authorization (TA 912) to proceed through red signals. However, the train did not adhere to the speed restrictions required for such conditions, unlike the Kanchanjunga Express driver, who followed the protocols of stopping at red signals and proceeding at a cautious speed. The Board refrained from disclosing the exact speed of the goods train at the time of the collision but emphasized the discrepancy in following safety procedures between the two drivers.

The Indian Railway Loco Runningmen Organisation (IRLRO) disputed the Railway Board’s claim that the goods train driver ignored the red signal, asserting that the TA 912 authorization did not specify speed restrictions. The organization argued that the driver was permitted to proceed without speed limitations since the document indicated the section was clear, highlighting a conflict between railway protocols and the incident’s circumstances.