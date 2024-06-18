Karnataka HC Grants Anticipatory Bail to Bhavani Revanna

Bhavani Revanna, the mother of Prajwal Revanna, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Karnataka High Court in connection with her alleged involvement in a kidnapping case from KR Nagar. The decision follows a detailed hearing where Justice Krishna S. Dixit and his bench considered various aspects of the case. During the proceedings, Bhavani Revanna answered 85 questions posed by the court, demonstrating her cooperation with the investigation. The court also took into account the victim’s statement, which indicated that Bhavani’s sister had provided assistance to the victim with food and clothing during her alleged confinement.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit emphasized these points in the court’s order, noting the absence of evidence supporting allegations of non-cooperation or mistreatment of the victim. Therefore, the court decided to grant Bhavani Revanna anticipatory bail under specific conditions. The police authorities involved in the investigation have expressed their commitment to comply with the court’s directives as they continue to pursue justice in the case. Anticipatory bail allows Bhavani Revanna to avoid immediate arrest while the case progresses further.

The case stems from a complaint filed on May 2, 2024, by the son of the abducted woman, H.D. Raju, at the KR Nagar police station. The complaint alleged that, at the direction of HD Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna, the victim’s son was taken away by the second accused, Satish Babanna, without disclosing her location. Subsequently, an FIR for kidnapping was registered by the KR Nagar police, leading to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing a notice to Bhavani Revanna for questioning. Earlier attempts by Bhavani Revanna to obtain anticipatory bail were denied by the People’s Representative Special Court on May 31. She then approached the High Court, where her criminal petition seeking anticipatory bail was initially granted on an interim basis on June 3.