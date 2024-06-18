Kawasaki launches 2024 Ninja 300 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Kawasaki Motor has launched the 2024 Ninja 300 in new colour options. The bike is offered at Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom). No changes have been done to the mechanicals of the Ninja 300. The bike is offered in Candy Lime Green and Metallic Moondust Gray colours.

The Ninja 300 is assembled in Kawakasi’s India plant. The Ninja 300 is the only model from Kawasaki that is manufactured in India.

It is powered by a 296cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 38 bhp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 26.1Nm at 10,000rpm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, which is aided by a slip-and-assist clutch. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is built of a diamond-type chassis and , rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Braking duties are carried out by a 290cc front disc and a 220mm rear disc aided by a dual-channel ABS. The entry-level sports bike rolls on 110/70-17 section front and 140/70-17 section rear tyres. The motorcycle gets a fuel tank worth 17 litres.