Know how to check bank account balance using different methods

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) offers many online services. SBI customers can check their balance with a few clicks by using the SBI balance check feature.

SBI Balance Check via Missed Call Banking:

SBI allows you to check your account balance using the missed calling banking service. However, you need to first enroll in this service.

Open your Message application on your Android or iOS mobile.

Type REG<space>account number.

Now, send it to 09223488888 from your registered mobile number.

With this, you will be able to register for the SBI Missed Call Banking service. Now, the bank gives you two options: toll-free numbers to check for SBI balance and mini statement.

9223766666: You can use this number to get the SBI Balance.

9223866666: This number helps you get the last five transaction details of your SBI account.

SBI Balance Check via WhatsApp:

SBI customers can also check their SBI balance using WhatsApp.

Save the +919022690226 number on your smartphone.

Open WhatsApp on your mobile device and search for this number.

Start a new chat by typing Hi in the chat box.

Now, click on Get Balance from the prompt.

You can also use WhatsApp Banking service to get mini statements, account statements, other statement services, pension slips, information on loan products, NRI services, pre-approved loan queries, grievance redressal helplines, and more.

SBI Balance Check via SMS:

One need to follow the same steps as mentioned in the missed call banking service to register for the service first. Once you are through with the registration process, follow these steps:

Open your Message application on your Android or iOS mobile.

Type BAL.

Now, send it to +919223766666 from your registered mobile number.

With this, you will get the details of your SBI account balance. Moreover, you can send MSTMT to check the mini statement and MODBAL to check your MOD balance.

SBI Balance Check via Yono App:

Yono application is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Download and install the Yono application on your mobile.

Open the application and log in to your account using your username and password.

Follow the instructions to set up your PIN or biometrics for the app for the first time.

Once done, on the home screen, you will see the option of View Balance.

Tap on it, and you will see your SBI account balance.

SBI Balance Check via Net Banking:

Login to https://www.onlinesbi.sbi/ website on your mobile or desktop browser.

Click on Login under Personal Banking. If you have a Corporate account, you can select Login under Corporate Banking.

Click on Continue to Login and enter your username and password alongside the image captcha code.

Once done, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Please enter it in the desired field.

You will be greeted at the homepage of SBI Internet banking.

Now, go to the Account Summary tab and under Transactions Accounts, click on Click here for balance option.

With this, you will be able to see your SBI account balance.