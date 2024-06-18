NHRC Questions Union Health Secretary on Poor Grassroots Healthcare

Concerned by inadequate grassroots healthcare across Indian states, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, demanding an action report within four weeks. This move follows a detailed petition by Supreme Court advocate and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, highlighting deficiencies in healthcare facilities and infrastructure.

Tripathy’s petition emphasized the dire situation in Odisha, where Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), and District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) are severely lacking. He described patients being forced to lie on floors, with some even left naked, and called for significant improvements, including electronic attendance for staff, measures to curb private practice among doctors, and the establishment of super-specialty hospitals every hundred kilometers.

Tripathy also pointed out the national scope of the problem, citing widespread deficiencies in healthcare services and infrastructure across various states. He noted the shortage of PHCs and CHCs, particularly in the northeast region, and called for transparent procurement policies, adequate medical supplies, and improved communication facilities. He emphasized the urgent need for a robust primary healthcare system to ensure basic human rights and comply with national and international health mandates.