No suspicious items found after bomb threat on Dubai-bound flight

A bomb threat targeting a Dubai-bound flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was reported on Monday morning via email, prompting swift action from authorities. Despite the alert received at 9:35 am, thorough inspections found no suspicious items on the flight or at the airport.

This incident is part of a recent spate of bomb threats affecting various public spaces in Delhi, including schools, museums, and healthcare facilities. Despite multiple alerts, no bombs have been discovered in the national capital.

In recent weeks, bomb threats have targeted prominent locations such as the National Museum, Rail Museum, and healthcare institutes like IHBAS and VIMHANS. Authorities responded by deploying bomb detection teams and police squads for thorough checks, resulting in no findings of suspicious items. The Delhi Police Special Cell is actively investigating these incidents to identify the source of the threats and prevent future disruptions.