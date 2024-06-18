Rahul Gandhi retains Raebareli, Priyanka Gandhi to contest Wayanad

On Monday (June 17), the Indian National Congress announced that Rahul Gandhi will vacate his Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala to contest from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, a traditional family stronghold. This move allows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to make her electoral debut from Wayanad. The decision, revealed by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during a high-level meeting, was timed with the deadline for finalizing constituency changes.

Kharge explained that Rahul Gandhi’s shift to Raebareli honors the constituency’s historical significance to the Gandhi family and aligns with the wishes of both Raebareli’s residents and Congress supporters. He acknowledged the affection Rahul Gandhi received from Wayanad and noted the necessity of adhering to electoral rules. Consequently, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad, showcasing her readiness and embodying her slogan, “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” (I am a girl, I can fight). Kharge also praised Priyanka’s contributions to Congress victories in Amethi, Raebareli, and other regions.

During the announcement, a reporter mentioned Kharge’s earlier joke about potential disciplinary action if Rahul didn’t follow the Congress Working Committee’s decision. Kharge tried to deflect, but Rahul Gandhi humorously interjected, “a threat has been given,” causing laughter among the attendees.