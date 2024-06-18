Simple Mango Idli recipe for you

Ingredients:

– 1 cup idli rice

– 1/2 cup urad dal (split black gram dal)

– 1/4 cup flattened rice (poha)

– 1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

Instructions:

1. Preparation:

– Wash the idli rice, urad dal, and flattened rice (poha) separately under running water.

– Soak them in enough water separately for 4-5 hours. If you’re using a mixer grinder to grind the batter, soak urad dal and flattened rice together and rice separately.

2. Grinding:

– After soaking, drain the water from each. First, grind the urad dal and flattened rice together to a smooth and fluffy batter. Add water gradually as needed.

– Next, grind the soaked idli rice into a smooth batter. It should have a fine texture, similar to that of semolina (rava).

3. Mixing:

– Combine both batters in a large mixing bowl. Add salt to taste and mix well using your hands or a spoon. The consistency should be like pancake batter—neither too thick nor too runny.

4. Fermentation:

– Cover the batter with a lid or plate and allow it to ferment in a warm place for 8-10 hours or overnight. The fermentation time may vary depending on the weather conditions.

5. Preparing Mango Puree:

– In the meantime, blend the chopped mango pieces into a smooth puree using a blender or food processor.

6. Making Mango Idlis:

– Once the batter is well-fermented, gently fold in the mango puree into the idli batter. Ensure it’s mixed evenly.

– Grease the idli plates with oil or ghee. Pour spoonfuls of the batter into each mould.

7. Steaming:

– Steam the idlis in a steamer for about 10-12 minutes on medium heat, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

– Once done, allow them to cool slightly before removing from the moulds.

8. Serving:

– Serve the Mango Idlis warm with coconut chutney, sambar, or any chutney of your choice.

Enjoy your delicious Mango Idlis!