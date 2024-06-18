Simple Mango Idli recipe for you

Ingredients:
– 1 cup idli rice
– 1/2 cup urad dal (split black gram dal)
– 1/4 cup flattened rice (poha)
– 1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped
– Salt to taste
– Water as needed
Instructions:
1. Preparation:
– Wash the idli rice, urad dal, and flattened rice (poha) separately under running water.
– Soak them in enough water separately for 4-5 hours. If you’re using a mixer grinder to grind the batter, soak urad dal and flattened rice together and rice separately.
2. Grinding:
– After soaking, drain the water from each. First, grind the urad dal and flattened rice together to a smooth and fluffy batter. Add water gradually as needed.
– Next, grind the soaked idli rice into a smooth batter. It should have a fine texture, similar to that of semolina (rava).
3. Mixing:
– Combine both batters in a large mixing bowl. Add salt to taste and mix well using your hands or a spoon. The consistency should be like pancake batter—neither too thick nor too runny.
4. Fermentation:
– Cover the batter with a lid or plate and allow it to ferment in a warm place for 8-10 hours or overnight. The fermentation time may vary depending on the weather conditions.
5. Preparing Mango Puree:
– In the meantime, blend the chopped mango pieces into a smooth puree using a blender or food processor.
6. Making Mango Idlis:
– Once the batter is well-fermented, gently fold in the mango puree into the idli batter. Ensure it’s mixed evenly.
– Grease the idli plates with oil or ghee. Pour spoonfuls of the batter into each mould.
7. Steaming:
– Steam the idlis in a steamer for about 10-12 minutes on medium heat, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
– Once done, allow them to cool slightly before removing from the moulds.
8. Serving:
– Serve the Mango Idlis warm with coconut chutney, sambar, or any chutney of your choice.
Enjoy your delicious Mango Idlis!
Post Your Comments