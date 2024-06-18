Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark equity indices ended Tuesday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty gained 92.30 points or 0.39% to settle at 23,557.90. The BSE Sensex surged 308.36 points or 0.40% to end at 77,301.14.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap claimed a new record high of 46,278.53, before ending at 46,255, up 0.43 points. The BSE SmallCap index, too, touched an all-time high of 51,758.97 before closing at 51,694, up 0.96 per cent. The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gain led by Large-cap and Mid-cap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 438.90 points or 0.88% to settle at 50,440.90.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma, and Media indices fell up to 0.6 per cent, while the Nifty Private Bank, and Financial Services indices edged around 1 per cent higher each.

Of a total of 4,130 stocks that were traded on the BSE, 2,171 advanced, 1,807 stocks declined and 152 stocks remained unchanged. 371 stocks hit a 52-week high, 23 hit a 52-week low. In addition, 398 stocks traded in the upper circuit, while 224 hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Shriram Finance, Power Grid Corp, Wipro, Titan Company, and Adani Enterprises. Top losers were Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Ultra Tech Cement, Tata Steel, and Tata Motors. The m-cap of all BSE listed companies settled at Rs 423 trillion or $5.24 trillion