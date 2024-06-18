Tecno launches new 5G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G was launched as the latest entrant in the company’s Spark series. Price details of Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G are yet to be announced but it is confirmed to be available in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin American markets in the coming days. It is offered in Glossy White, Neon Green, and Startrail Black colours and will go on sale in Saudi Arabia from June 20.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Dynamic Port feature that displays notifications around the front screen camera cutout. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Using Tecno’s memory fusion technology this onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB with unused storage.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chat, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G include Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, FM, NFC, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset features Dolby Atmos-tuned dual stereo speakers.Tecno has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new Spark 20 Pro 5G with support for 33W fast charging.