This Indian city retains top spot as most expensive city

Mumbai: The financial capital of India, Mumbai has retained its top spot as the most expensive city in the country for expatriates. The survey conducted by HR consultancy Mercer revealed this.

According to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living survey, Mumbai is expensive in terms of personal care, energy and utilities, transportation, and housing rentals. In the list, Mumbai has jumped 11 places to rank 136, while Delhi has risen by four spots to 164. Conversely, Chennai has dropped five places to 189, Bengaluru has decreased by six spots to 195, and Hyderabad remains unchanged at 202. Meanwhile, Pune saw a jump of eight spots to 205, and Kolkata has moved up four spots to 207.

Delhi experienced the highest increase in housing rentals, with a 12-15 per cent rise for expats. Mumbai saw a 6-8 per cent increase, Bengaluru 3-6 per cent, and Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai 2-4 per cent, the report stated.

Transportation costs, including those for automobiles and auto parts, are most expensive in Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru. On the other hand, Kolkata offers the most economical prices for milk and dairy products, bread products, beverages, oils, fruits, and vegetables, with Pune following. Alcohol and tobacco items are least expensive in Delhi.

In terms of personal care products, Mumbai is the most expensive, followed by Chennai, with Kolkata being the least expensive. Energy and utility costs are highest in Mumbai, followed by Pune.

In Asia, Mumbai stands as the 21st most expensive city with Delhi in the 30th position among surveyed locations.

Globally, Hong Kong retained its position as the most expensive city. It is followed by Singapore, Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, New York City, London, Nassau, and Los Angeles.