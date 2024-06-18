Tovino Thomas unveils new film ‘Avaran’

Tovino Thomas, known for his role in “Minnal Murali,” has revealed his upcoming project titled “Avaran,” directed by Shilpa Alexander. The film’s screenplay is penned by Benny P Nayarambalam and will be produced by Jinu Abraham under his banner Jiinu Abraham Innovation.

Announcing the film via his X handle on Sunday, Tovino Thomas expressed his excitement, sharing an announcement teaser. He wrote, “Thrilled to announce one of my next films #Avaran helmed by Shilpa Alexander & scripted by the veteran Benny P Nayarambalam. Jinu Abraham will bankroll the project under the banner JIINU ABRAHAM INNOVATION.”

Apart from “Avaran,” Tovino Thomas has several other projects lined up, including Jithin Lal’s “Ajayante Randam Moshanam,” “Munpe” directed by Saiju Sreedharan, and “Identity” by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. These films reflect his diverse roles and ongoing commitment to the industry.