Volkswagen unveils ID.7 GTX: Details

Wolfsburg: Volkswagen has unveiled its ID.7 GTX01. Alongside the ID.7 GTX Tourer, the new ID.7 GTX is currently the most powerful electric vehicle from Volkswagen. This fastback powers from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

The ID.7 GTX boasts a WLTP range of up to 595 km. The ID.7 GTX’s battery can be charged with up to 200 kW at DC fast charging stations. At its quickest, the 86-kWh battery charges from 10 to 80 per cent in 26 minutes.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for second day in a row

Exterior features include the new 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels with diamond-cut surfaces and the IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights with illuminated Volkswagen logos at the front and rear. The interior has heated seats with red-contrasting topstitching and perforated GTX lettering on the backrests. Another GTX-specific feature is the multifunction steering wheel with a red centre panel and red topstitching.

The interior of the ID.7 GTX is illuminated by 30-colour ambient lighting. Other standard equipment includes wireless App-Connect for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the augmented reality head-up display, the IDA voice assistant with integrated ChatGPT (AI/artificial intelligence), a two-zone automatic air conditioner, the keyless locking and starting system keyless access and an anti-theft alarm system.