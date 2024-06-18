Woman dies while filming reel

A 25-year-old woman addicted to sharing social media reels tragically died in Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, after her car plunged 300 feet into a valley while attempting to reverse. The incident, which occurred in Sulibhanjan village, was recorded on video and has since gone viral online.

Shweta Deepak Surwase lost her life while on a trip to Datta Mandir with two friends. The fatal mishap unfolded as her friend, Suraj Sanjou, filmed her trying to reverse the car on a hillside. Eyewitnesses recounted that as Shweta attempted the maneuver, she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to accelerate backwards towards the cliff’s edge. Despite frantic shouts from her friends advising her to stop and use the clutch, the car swiftly plummeted into the gorge below. The chilling video captures the entire sequence, showing the car’s wreckage after the tragic fall.

The group had been visiting Sulibhanjan’s scenic hills during the monsoon, known for their natural beauty and popularity among tourists. The incident has deeply affected the local community and sparked widespread discussion on social media, where the video of the accident has garnered significant attention.