18-Year-Old influencer dies by suicide; Male friend arrested on POCSO charges

An eighteen-year-old girl from Thrikkanapuram, who attempted suicide by hanging at her home a week ago, passed away on Sunday (June 16) night while receiving treatment at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The hospital authorities notified the police about the incident, but the girl’s parents did not file a complaint regarding the suicide attempt. Despite efforts by the police to obtain a statement from her, they were unable to do so due to her deteriorating health. The girl had been active on Instagram, where she had garnered over 1 lakh followers.

On Tuesday (June 18), police arrested Binoy, a resident of Uzhamalackal in Nedumangad, in connection with the death of the Instagram influencer. The Poojapura police charged him under the POCSO Act for abetting suicide, based on a complaint filed by the girl’s family. The girl’s father mentioned that the young man, who used to visit their home frequently, had not been seen for two months, and clarified that her death was not caused by a cyber attack, contrary to initial assumptions.

Police investigations revealed that the girl had known Binoy since before reaching puberty, initially meeting through social media. The police department is currently conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the case, aiming to uncover more details about their relationship and the events leading up to the girl’s death.