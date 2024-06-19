2 terrorists killed, police officer injured in encounter in Kashmir

Baramulla: Two terrorists were killed and a police officer was injured during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in the Rafiabad area of Baramulla.

On Monday, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district in Kashmir. After getting information about presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aragam area of the district on Sunday night. The search operation turned into encounter as terrorists opened fire on security personnel. The identity of the slain terrorist was yet to be ascertained.