5 asanas that can help women lead a healthier life

Practicing yoga can significantly contribute to overall health and well-being. Here are five asanas (yoga poses) that are particularly beneficial for women, promoting physical strength, flexibility, hormonal balance, and mental peace.

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

– Benefits: Strengthens the spine, improves flexibility, tones the abdominal muscles, alleviates stress, and helps with menstrual irregularities.

– How to Do It

1. Lie on your stomach with your legs stretched out and your palms placed under your shoulders.

2. Slowly lift your chest off the ground, using your back muscles, and keep your elbows slightly bent.

3. Hold the pose for 15-30 seconds while breathing deeply.

4. Lower yourself back to the ground and repeat.

2. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

– Benefits: Improves balance and stability in the legs, strengthens the thighs, calves, and ankles, and enhances concentration and mental focus.

– How to Do It:

1. Stand straight and shift your weight onto your left foot.

2. Place the sole of your right foot on the inner thigh of your left leg.

3. Bring your hands together in a prayer position in front of your chest or raise them overhead.

4. Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, then switch sides.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

– Benefits: Strengthens the back muscles, relieves tension in the spine, improves blood circulation, and can help with thyroid issues.

– How to Do It:

1. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

2. Press your feet into the floor and lift your hips towards the ceiling.

3. Clasp your hands under your back and straighten your arms.

4. Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, then release.

4. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

– Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the thighs, knees, and ankles, stimulates abdominal organs, helps with digestion, and reduces stress.

– How to Do It:

1. Stand with your feet about three to four feet apart.

2. Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and your left foot slightly in.

3. Extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height.

4. Reach your right hand down to your ankle, shin, or the floor, while extending your left arm towards the ceiling.

5. Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, then switch sides.

5. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog)

– Benefits: Strengthens the entire body, particularly the arms, shoulders, legs, and feet, stretches the spine, improves circulation, and helps relieve stress and mild depression.

– How to Do It:

1. Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

2. Tuck your toes under and lift your hips towards the ceiling, straightening your legs.

3. Keep your head between your arms and gaze towards your navel.

4. Hold the pose for 30-60 seconds, then release.