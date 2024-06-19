Actor Vijay’s TVK to abstain from elections until 2026 assembly

Four months after its launch, Actor Vijay’s Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced its primary goal is to win the 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, stating it will not participate in any elections, including local body polls, until then. TVK General Secretary N. Bussy Anand clarified that Vijay had outlined the party’s political stance during its launch on February 2. He mentioned that Vijay will soon announce the party’s ideology and programs during the first party conference, followed by a state-wide tour.

The announcement comes amid speculation, particularly on social media, about Vijay’s political intentions and whether TVK would contest the Vikkravandi bypolls scheduled for July 10. Insiders indicate that the 49-year-old actor plans to organize a state-level conference akin to those held by major Dravidian parties. Vijay is expected to formally launch the party, present its ideologies, introduce party functionaries, and reveal his political plans for the next two years.

By mid-May, TVK had moved closer to formal registration by publishing public notices in Tamil and English newspapers as per Election Commission guidelines. Over 80 lakh individuals have reportedly signed up as members through an app launched by Vijay, with a target of reaching two crore members before the formal launch. Alongside Vijay and Bussy Anand, the party has appointed key officials including treasurer Venkatraman, headquarters secretary Raja Sekar, and propaganda secretary Thahira. Vijay’s TVK adds to the tradition of Kollywood actors entering Tamil politics, but whether he will achieve success like MGR or face challenges like Vijayakanth remains to be seen.