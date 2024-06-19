Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 52,960 per 8 gram and Rs 6620 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight decrease on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7349.5 per gram down by Rs.24.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6732.1 per gram down by Rs.22.The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -0.69%, whereas in the last month it has been 1.91%.The cost of silver is Rs.87820 per kg down by Rs.190 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures on Wednesday opened 0.11% or Rs 82 lower at Rs 71,657 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.25% or Rs 224 at Rs 88,856/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,329.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled 0.8% higher at $2,346.90. Price of spot silver eased 0.1% to $29.48 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.7% to $971.56 and palladium was steady at $889.20.