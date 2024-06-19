Couple Orders Xbox Controller from Amazon, Receives Live Cobra Instead

Recent years have seen numerous instances of internet fraud where victims received soaps or stones instead of their expensive e-commerce orders. However, a recent incident involving a Bengaluru couple who found a live cobra in their Amazon delivery turned into a nightmare. The couple, both software engineers, had ordered an Xbox controller but were horrified when a cobra emerged from the box. A video of the incident, showing the snake attempting to escape the packaging, has gone viral online. Thankfully, the snake was contained by the packing tape and caused no harm.

The couple, residing on Sarjapur Road, captured the entire ordeal on camera and had witnesses to corroborate their story. They reported that despite the shock, no one was injured. The customers shared their frustration, revealing that Amazon’s customer support kept them on hold for over two hours, leaving them to manage the situation independently. The company has yet to provide any compensation or a formal apology beyond issuing a refund and a brief remark on social media.

In response to the viral video, Amazon expressed regret and requested order details for further investigation. They wrote, “We’re sorry to know about the inconvenience you’ve had with the Amazon order. We’d like to have this checked. Please share the required details, and our team will get back to you soon with an update.” The incident has garnered significant online attention, raising concerns about the e-commerce giant’s adherence to safety standards.